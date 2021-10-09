Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

