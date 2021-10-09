Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.