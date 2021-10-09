Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $173,347.20.

Shares of VIR opened at $37.03 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

