Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 16,062,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641,873. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

