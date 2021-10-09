Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interface were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Interface by 51.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in Interface by 29.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $927.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.