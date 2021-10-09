International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,060 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of International Business Machines worth $719,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

