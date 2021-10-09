International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.03. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.