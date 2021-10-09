Internet Computer Price Down 4.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and approximately $326.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,628,662 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

