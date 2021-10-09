Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Holdings Decreased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,951. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.