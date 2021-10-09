Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $230,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

