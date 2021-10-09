Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

PSCE opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

