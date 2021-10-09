Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.65 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.