Investors Buy Large Volume of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average daily volume of 1,571 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.