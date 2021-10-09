iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.