iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,349,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $85.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $102.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.