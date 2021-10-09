iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IGE stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

