iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,211 shares.The stock last traded at $411.99 and had previously closed at $406.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

