iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.08. The stock had a trading volume of 565,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

