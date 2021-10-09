iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

