iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.85

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 4496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

