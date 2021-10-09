Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Isoray by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Isoray by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

