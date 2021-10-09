Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

ITRI stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,760,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Itron by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itron by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

