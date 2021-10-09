J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.97

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.97 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 296.79 ($3.88). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.60 ($3.86), with a volume of 3,819,121 shares.

SBRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.74.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

