JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

