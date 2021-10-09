Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ENI opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.63. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €11.90 ($14.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

