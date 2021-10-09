Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $128,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,096,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

