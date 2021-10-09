Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.12.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

