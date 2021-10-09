Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion.
OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
