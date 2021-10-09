Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

