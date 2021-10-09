Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Polymetal International plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $17.73 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

