JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

