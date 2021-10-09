JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

JFrog stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.45. 888,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,372. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.58. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

