John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $498.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

JBT stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

