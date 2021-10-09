Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.93. 4,343,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

