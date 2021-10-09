JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Open Text by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after buying an additional 373,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

OTEX opened at $49.16 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.