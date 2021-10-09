JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 43,501 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Pentair worth $53,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PNR opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

