JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,676 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $51,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.