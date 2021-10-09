JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 302,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

