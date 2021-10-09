JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,924 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.92% of Berkeley Lights worth $57,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.