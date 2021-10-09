JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $55.45 Million Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 920,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,928,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $43.94 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

