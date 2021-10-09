JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.93% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $60,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.