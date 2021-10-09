K21 (K21) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $1.31 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,398,215 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.