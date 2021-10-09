Kaleido Biosciences’ (KLDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KLDO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $788,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

