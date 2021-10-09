KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

