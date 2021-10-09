KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 151,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

