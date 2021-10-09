Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

