KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

