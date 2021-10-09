Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

