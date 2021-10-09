Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

KRG opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

