KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.01. KLDiscovery has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Equities analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

