KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.01. KLDiscovery has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
