Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,571 shares of company stock worth $2,778,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.