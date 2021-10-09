Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.90.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

